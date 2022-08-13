Wells Fargo & Company Trims RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Target Price to $8.00

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on REAL. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of RealReal from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley set a $3.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of RealReal from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.10.

RealReal Stock Down 7.9 %

REAL stock opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $274.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.42. RealReal has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $17.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at RealReal

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $154.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.99 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 11,650.13% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RealReal will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other RealReal news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 11,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $35,936.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 710,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,291.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RealReal news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 16,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $51,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,611,820 shares in the company, valued at $7,992,169.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 11,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $35,936.64. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 710,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,291.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,995 shares of company stock worth $202,532 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RealReal

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 758.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Searle & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RealReal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

