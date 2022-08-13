Wells Fargo & Company Trims Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Target Price to $18.00

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ARIS. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of ARIS opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day moving average of $17.23. Aris Water Solutions has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $23.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

