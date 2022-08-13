Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Calix (CALX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Calix (NYSE: CALX):

8/3/2022 – Calix was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

7/27/2022 – Calix had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – Calix had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $62.00 to $69.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – Calix had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $48.00 to $71.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – Calix had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – Calix had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2022 – Calix had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $63.00 to $67.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/20/2022 – Calix had its price target lowered by analysts at Barrington Research from $70.00 to $63.00.

6/22/2022 – Calix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $69.00.

Calix Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE CALX traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.77. 716,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,185. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.83. Calix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.59 and a 12-month high of $80.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.57 and a 200 day moving average of $43.13.

Get Calix Inc alerts:

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $202.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.02 million. Calix had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calix

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calix

In related news, Director Michael Matthews sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $334,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $2,037,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 700,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,740,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael Matthews sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $334,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 76,000 shares of company stock worth $4,394,050 in the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Calix during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter valued at about $711,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 400,641 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,192,000 after purchasing an additional 116,240 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Calix by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 885,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,015,000 after acquiring an additional 493,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.