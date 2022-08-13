WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Short Interest Update

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, an increase of 61.6% from the July 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

WEED Stock Performance

Shares of BUDZ stock remained flat at $0.10 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 52,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,668. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.17. WEED has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.49.

Get WEED alerts:

WEED Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

WEED, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human diseases. The company was formerly known as United Mines, Inc and changed its name to WEED, Inc in February 2015. WEED, Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for WEED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.