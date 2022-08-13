Waves (WAVES) Market Cap Reaches $668.52 Million

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 13th. One Waves coin can now be purchased for about $6.13 or 0.00024966 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Waves has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Waves has a market cap of $668.52 million and $183.98 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00017528 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005236 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000296 BTC.
- Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003014 BTC.
- Nxt (NXT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000869 BTC.
- TransferCoin (TX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000926 BTC.
- BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000073 BTC.
- Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.
Waves Coin Profile
Waves is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 109,049,740 coins. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com. Waves’ official website is waves.tech. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Waves
