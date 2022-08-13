Waves (WAVES) Market Cap Reaches $668.52 Million

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 13th. One Waves coin can now be purchased for about $6.13 or 0.00024966 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Waves has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Waves has a market cap of $668.52 million and $183.98 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00017528 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005236 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000869 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Waves is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 109,049,740 coins. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com. Waves’ official website is waves.tech. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is an open blockchain protocol and development toolset for Web 3.0 applications and decentralized solutions, aiming to raise security, reliability and speed of IT systems. It enables anyone to build their apps, fostering mass adoption of blockchain, with a wide range of purpose-designed tools for making the process of developing and running dApps easy and accessible. Launched in 2016, Waves has since released numerous successful blockchain-based solutions and has steadily developed into a rich and constantly-growing technological platform. Waves’ technology is designed to address the needs of developers and companies that want to leverage the properties of blockchain systems – including their security, auditability, verifiability and the trustless execution of transactions and business logic. Waves Platform provides everything required to support the backend of Web 3.0 services. In 2017, Waves successfully launched its mainnet with LPoS, pioneer decentralised exchange DEX and later the Waves-NG protocol. In 2018, the Waves development team delivered the first implementation of smart contracts. This was followed by the release of the RIDE programming language in 2019, a simple and powerful language for programming logic. Moreover, in June 2019 the mainnet of Waves Enterprise, a global private blockchain solution, was launched. All of this is complemented with a broad infrastructure: an IDE for sandbox development, tools, SDKs, libraries, frameworks and protocols for convenient and easy integrations. “

