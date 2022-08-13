Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.88

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88, with a volume of 502000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B Stock Down 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 622.2% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B Company Profile

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

