Wambolt & Associates LLC Makes New $253,000 Investment in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in Teleflex by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,058,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $347,838,000 after acquiring an additional 550,512 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 562,248 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $184,687,000 after purchasing an additional 269,579 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at $47,352,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,856,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,595,212,000 after buying an additional 78,713 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 63.8% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 192,859 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $68,432,000 after acquiring an additional 75,090 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Trading Up 1.2 %

TFX opened at $256.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $255.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $235.01 and a 52 week high of $405.89.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $704.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total transaction of $853,896.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TFX shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Teleflex from $295.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered Teleflex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $300.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.09.

About Teleflex

(Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.