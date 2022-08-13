Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $216,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCY. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,439,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,110,000 after buying an additional 133,682 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,847,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,769,000 after purchasing an additional 153,308 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,468,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,205,000 after purchasing an additional 59,258 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 629,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,578,000 after purchasing an additional 29,247 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $20.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.95 and a 200-day moving average of $21.00. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $27.89.

