WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

WKME has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of WalkMe from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on WalkMe from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of WalkMe from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on WalkMe from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Shares of WalkMe stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. WalkMe has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $34.42. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.55 and a beta of -0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.75.

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $59.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that WalkMe will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in WalkMe during the 4th quarter worth $14,955,000. EVR Research LP bought a new stake in WalkMe in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,368,000. Vitruvian Partners LLP raised its holdings in WalkMe by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 5,921,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,350,000 after purchasing an additional 339,296 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of WalkMe by 46.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 854,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 272,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,089,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,039,000 after buying an additional 253,575 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

