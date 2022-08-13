Wade G W & Inc. Sells 98 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Wade G W & Inc. cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,246 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $6.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $249.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,098,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,557,467. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.16. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $110.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $280.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.92.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.