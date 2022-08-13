Wade G W & Inc. Sells 1,734 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Wade G W & Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGU traded up $1.66 on Friday, hitting $95.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,707. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.64 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.26.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

