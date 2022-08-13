Wade G W & Inc. Sells 1,670 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wade G W & Inc. cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,822,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,041,000 after purchasing an additional 533,468 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 18,347 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in AT&T by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after acquiring an additional 37,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on T. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

AT&T Trading Up 1.3 %

T traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.27. 25,822,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,057,768. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

