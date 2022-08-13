Wade G W & Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,597,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,748,000 after acquiring an additional 774,549 shares in the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $12,978,000. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $9,121,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2,901.9% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 71,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,895,000 after buying an additional 69,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $8,682,000. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,346,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,002. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.29 and a fifty-two week high of $176.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.77 and its 200-day moving average is $123.05.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

