Wade G W & Inc. Grows Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.4% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $455,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 14.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 19,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.5% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT traded up $5.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $434.24. 978,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,148. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $426.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). The business had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.81%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on LMT. Argus lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.00.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

