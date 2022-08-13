Wade G W & Inc. Buys 5,478 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 383,069 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $18,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 49,586 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 34.1% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 30,431 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 18.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 399,256 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $19,787,000 after purchasing an additional 60,859 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in Intel by 6.9% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 16,214 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 3.4% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 41,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Up 0.8 %

INTC traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,288,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,293,104. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.08 and its 200-day moving average is $43.69. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.62.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.83.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

