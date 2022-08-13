Wade G W & Inc. Acquires 133 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,607,848,000 after acquiring an additional 320,288 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,485,487 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,042,625,000 after buying an additional 115,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833,314 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,603,735,000 after buying an additional 55,027 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $993,440,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,738,953 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $938,890,000 after acquiring an additional 165,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price target on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,942,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,528,617. American Express has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The stock has a market cap of $124.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

