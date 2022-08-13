W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Position Boosted by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,755 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 57.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 34,852 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,007,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 406,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,074,000 after buying an additional 141,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of WRB opened at $65.93 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $72.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 12.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WRB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Argus assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank acquired 1,434 shares of W. R. Berkley stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $88,692.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

See Also

