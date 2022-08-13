Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target Raised to $199.00 at Citigroup

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup to $199.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VMC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $210.13.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $178.23 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $137.54 and a one year high of $213.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.59 and its 200 day moving average is $169.41. The firm has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.