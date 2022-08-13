Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.74

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.74 and traded as high as $5.79. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 29,895 shares changing hands.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.20.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

Institutional Trading of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 531.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the first quarter worth about $106,000.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

