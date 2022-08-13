Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.74

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.74 and traded as high as $5.79. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 29,895 shares changing hands.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.20.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (IHD)
