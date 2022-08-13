Vortex Defi (VTX) Price Up 9.1% This Week

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Vortex Defi has a market cap of $8,333.66 and approximately $26.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vortex Defi coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vortex Defi has traded up 9.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00048243 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000352 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Vortex Defi

Vortex Defi (VTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi.

Buying and Selling Vortex Defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vortex Defi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vortex Defi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

