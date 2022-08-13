Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Vontier also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.20-$3.30 EPS.

Vontier Price Performance

VNT traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.21. 1,457,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.58. Vontier has a 12-month low of $21.16 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.07. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Vontier had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 97.01%. The firm had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vontier will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.21%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Vontier to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.67.

Institutional Trading of Vontier

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNT. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 13.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 15.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 38.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 31,497 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,908 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,436,000 after buying an additional 228,497 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Recommended Stories

