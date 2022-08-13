Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.20-$3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Vontier also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.85-$0.90 EPS.

Vontier Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE VNT traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.21. 1,457,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,731. Vontier has a 1 year low of $21.16 and a 1 year high of $37.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Vontier had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 97.01%. The company had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Vontier will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.21%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vontier to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vontier

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vontier by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,436,000 after buying an additional 228,497 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vontier by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,898,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,361,000 after buying an additional 221,705 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vontier by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,297,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,341,000 after purchasing an additional 130,145 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Vontier by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,570,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,879,000 after purchasing an additional 119,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vontier by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,499,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,074,000 after purchasing an additional 191,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

