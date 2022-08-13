VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Major Shareholder Sells $501,000.00 in Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 50,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,405,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,306,887.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 11th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $855,400.00.
- On Wednesday, August 3rd, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $704,200.00.
- On Monday, August 1st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 50,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $459,500.00.
- On Friday, July 29th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 50,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $434,000.00.
- On Wednesday, July 27th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 100,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $917,000.00.
- On Monday, July 25th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $354,000.00.
- On Thursday, July 21st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 31,210 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $272,463.30.
- On Wednesday, July 13th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $300,400.00.
- On Monday, June 27th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $565,600.00.
- On Thursday, June 23rd, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $611,100.00.
NYSE VZIO opened at $12.94 on Friday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $22.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.70, a P/E/G ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.57.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of VIZIO by 319.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 243,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in VIZIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in VIZIO by 717.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 522,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 458,171 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the second quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of VIZIO by 806.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 83,149 shares in the last quarter. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.88.
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
