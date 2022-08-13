VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Major Shareholder Sells $501,000.00 in Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 50,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,405,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,306,887.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 11th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $855,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $704,200.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 50,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $459,500.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 50,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $434,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 100,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $917,000.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $354,000.00.

On Thursday, July 21st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 31,210 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $272,463.30.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $300,400.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $565,600.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $611,100.00.

NYSE VZIO opened at $12.94 on Friday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $22.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.70, a P/E/G ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.57.

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. VIZIO’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of VIZIO by 319.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 243,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in VIZIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in VIZIO by 717.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 522,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 458,171 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the second quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of VIZIO by 806.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 83,149 shares in the last quarter. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

