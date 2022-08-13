Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) PT Lowered to $7.50 at Morgan Stanley

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on VVNT. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.30.

NYSE VVNT opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. Vivint Smart Home has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $13.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.68.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 15,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Solidarilty Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 1st quarter worth $86,000.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

