Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) Short Interest Update

Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, a drop of 37.4% from the July 15th total of 77,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Viveve Medical Stock Performance

Shares of VIVE stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.85. The company has a market cap of $8.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.63. Viveve Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08.

Get Viveve Medical alerts:

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter. Viveve Medical had a negative net margin of 353.45% and a negative return on equity of 132.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Viveve Medical will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viveve Medical Company Profile

Viveve Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company offers Viveve System comprises of the radiofrequency generator, reusable handpiece, and treatment tip, as well as cryogen canister and other consumable components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viveve Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viveve Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.