Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the July 15th total of 11,600 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vision Marine Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vision Marine Technologies stock. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Greenleaf Trust owned 0.12% of Vision Marine Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Vision Marine Technologies Trading Up 9.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ VMAR opened at $7.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of -0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.22. Vision Marine Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.81.

Vision Marine Technologies Company Profile

Vision Marine Technologies ( NASDAQ:VMAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter. Vision Marine Technologies had a negative net margin of 207.59% and a negative return on equity of 45.29%.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc designs, develops, and manufactures electric outboard powertrain systems and electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sale of Electric Boats and Rental of Electric Boats. The company offers outboard motors, boat parts, and related maintenance services.

