Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Cowen

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen to $21.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Vishay Intertechnology Price Performance

VSH opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.32. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12-month low of $16.73 and a 12-month high of $22.78.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $863.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.77 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vishay Intertechnology

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.60%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1,168.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 10,538.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 527.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vishay Intertechnology

(Get Rating)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.