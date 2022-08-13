Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Raised by HFR Wealth Management LLC

HFR Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 2.8% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Visa by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,446,122,000 after buying an additional 3,567,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Visa by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,090,120,000 after buying an additional 3,179,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Visa by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,602,043,000 after buying an additional 2,659,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
V stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $210.65. 97,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,623,387. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $236.96. The stock has a market cap of $398.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.64.
In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
