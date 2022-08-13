Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,678 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Visa Stock Up 0.1 %

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa stock opened at $211.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $236.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.21 and a 200-day moving average of $210.61.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

