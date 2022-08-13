Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,996 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Visa by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,446,122,000 after buying an additional 3,567,771 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Visa by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,090,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Visa by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,602,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,845 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.33. 6,443,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,675,095. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.61. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $236.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

