Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.81 on August 23rd

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.81 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67.

Viper Energy Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Viper Energy Partners has a payout ratio of 167.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Viper Energy Partners to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 157.3%.

Viper Energy Partners Price Performance

Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $31.72 on Friday. Viper Energy Partners has a one year low of $16.49 and a one year high of $35.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 2.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.23). Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $239.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,550 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $324,891.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,152,185 shares in the company, valued at $39,197,333.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 130,495 shares of company stock worth $4,462,788 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 72.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,856,000 after buying an additional 108,201 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 92.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 175,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 84,433 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter worth about $2,041,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 61.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 47,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 11.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 392,426 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,604,000 after purchasing an additional 39,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VNOM shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners started coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.22.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

See Also

