Videndum Plc (VID) to Issue Dividend of GBX 15 on October 28th

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Videndum Price Performance

VID opened at GBX 1,462 ($17.67) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.82. Videndum has a 12-month low of GBX 1,202 ($14.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,476 ($17.83). The company has a market cap of £676.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,707.41.

Get Videndum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VID has been the subject of a number of research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Videndum in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,590 ($19.21) price objective on shares of Videndum in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Videndum Company Profile

Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Videndum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Videndum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.