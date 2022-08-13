VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a growth of 103.0% from the July 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. TIAA FSB owned 0.07% of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.92. 17,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,469. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $55.19 and a 1-year high of $65.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.81.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.116 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th.

