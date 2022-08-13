Viberate (VIB) 24-Hour Volume Hits $237,535.00

Viberate (VIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Viberate coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Viberate has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. Viberate has a total market cap of $3.60 million and approximately $237,535.00 worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Viberate

Viberate (VIB) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,370,000 coins. The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Viberate Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viberate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viberate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

