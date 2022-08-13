Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) Short Interest Up 62.2% in July

Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 62.2% from the July 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 60.0 days.

Vesuvius Stock Performance

Vesuvius stock remained flat at $3.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.27. Vesuvius has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $4.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CKSNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 485 ($5.86) to GBX 415 ($5.01) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 485 ($5.86) to GBX 540 ($6.52) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 430 ($5.20) to GBX 420 ($5.07) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vesuvius presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $493.75.

Vesuvius Company Profile

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

