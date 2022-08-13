Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) SVP Sells $283,800.00 in Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) SVP Joy Liu sold 946 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $283,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ VRTX opened at $294.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $75.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $301.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $279.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.44.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,765 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,271 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,556 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.
