Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) SVP Sells $283,800.00 in Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) SVP Joy Liu sold 946 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $283,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $294.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $75.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $301.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $279.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.44.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,765 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,271 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,556 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

