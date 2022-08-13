Verso (VSO) Price Reaches $0.0061 on Major Exchanges

Verso (VSO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. Verso has a total market capitalization of $479,816.01 and approximately $32,053.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verso coin can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Verso has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Verso alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004087 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00014783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00038709 BTC.

Verso Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance.

Buying and Selling Verso

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verso should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verso using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verso and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.