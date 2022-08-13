Verso (VSO) Price Reaches $0.0061 on Major Exchanges

Verso (VSO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. Verso has a total market capitalization of $479,816.01 and approximately $32,053.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verso coin can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Verso has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004087 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002269 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001552 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00014783 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00038709 BTC.
Verso Profile
Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance.
Buying and Selling Verso
