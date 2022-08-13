Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on VET. CIBC raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$36.45.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of VET stock opened at C$32.52 on Friday. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of C$7.06 and a 1-year high of C$34.09. The firm has a market cap of C$5.37 billion and a PE ratio of 5.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.68, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Vermilion Energy Announces Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Rating ) (NYSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.62. The company had revenue of C$810.18 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 8.0799998 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 1.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 10,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,658,270. In other Vermilion Energy news, Director Judy Ann Steele bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$24.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,787.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$49,787. Also, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,658,270.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.