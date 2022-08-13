Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Vermilion Energy Trading Down 2.9 %

VET opened at C$32.52 on Friday. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of C$7.06 and a 1-year high of C$34.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.68. The company has a market cap of C$5.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.15.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.62. The company had revenue of C$810.18 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 8.0799998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Vermilion Energy

Several research firms have weighed in on VET. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$36.50 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$36.45.

In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,658,270. In related news, Director Judy Ann Steele bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$24.89 per share, with a total value of C$49,787.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$49,787. Also, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,658,270.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

See Also

