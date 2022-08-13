Verasity (VRA) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $15.37 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Verasity has a market cap of $75.06 million and approximately $15.37 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 22% against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity coin can now be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Verasity alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000865 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000730 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00061208 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 coins. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.