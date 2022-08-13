Venus BUSD Hits Market Cap of $51.89 Million (vBUSD)

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Venus BUSD has a total market cap of $51.89 million and $4.00 worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Venus BUSD has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. One Venus BUSD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0193 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004090 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001553 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002193 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00015021 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00038692 BTC.
Venus BUSD Coin Profile
Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 coins. Venus BUSD’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol. Venus BUSD’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard.
Venus BUSD Coin Trading
