VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 63.4% from the July 15th total of 4,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VectivBio Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VECT opened at $5.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average is $5.44. VectivBio has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $8.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VectivBio stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,802 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.25% of VectivBio worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VectivBio Company Profile

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on VectivBio in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

