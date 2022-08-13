Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shares Down 8.3%

Shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) fell 8.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.08 and last traded at $4.09. 104,646 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,534,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on Vaxart from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Vaxart Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaxart

Vaxart ( NASDAQ:VXRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 52.93% and a negative net margin of 16,892.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VXRT. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vaxart by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,860,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,859,000 after buying an additional 2,673,332 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vaxart by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,074,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,617,000 after purchasing an additional 90,272 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,126,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,335,000 after purchasing an additional 993,652 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vaxart by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,232,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 24,250 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vaxart by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxart

(Get Rating)

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

See Also

