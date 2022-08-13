Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NASDAQ:VXUS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,130,000 shares, a growth of 106.4% from the July 15th total of 2,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,090,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund Stock Performance

VXUS opened at $54.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.28. Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund has a 52-week low of $49.01 and a 52-week high of $67.13.

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.589 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,414,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,683 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,108,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,596,000 after purchasing an additional 46,861 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,952,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,470 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,139,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,057,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,139,000 after purchasing an additional 277,463 shares during the period.

