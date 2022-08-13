Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDX) Shares Down 0.5%

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $50.72 and last traded at $50.76. 1,827,671 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 3,155,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.00.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.89 and its 200 day moving average is $51.39.
