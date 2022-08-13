Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Decreased by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.7% of Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,702,114,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 201,295.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,787,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,793,000 after buying an additional 2,785,930 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,910 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 178.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,506,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,782,000 after acquiring an additional 965,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,310,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $390.36. 406,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,660,343. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $334.24 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $383.66.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

