Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,932,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,305,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock opened at $392.67 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $334.24 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $383.61.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.