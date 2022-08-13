Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Stock Holdings Increased by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 563,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,112 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 1.04% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $51,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,405,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,504,000 after buying an additional 1,517,114 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,361,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,920,000 after buying an additional 22,601 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,534,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,671,000 after buying an additional 44,981 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,324,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,002,000 after buying an additional 161,029 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,253,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,972,000 after buying an additional 59,349 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.07. 217,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,283. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.53 and its 200 day moving average is $85.97. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.34 and a one year high of $106.77.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.