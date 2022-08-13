Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,908 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 5.5% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $109.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,310,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,283. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.30. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.63 and a one year high of $115.66.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.