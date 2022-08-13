Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXF opened at $154.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.96. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $125.69 and a twelve month high of $200.58.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.